Terry Rozier Won't Return for Hornets vs. Clippers Because of Hip Injury

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier suffered a left hip injury during his team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night and will not return.

Rozier suffered a right-ankle sprain against the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 30 and missed two games with the injury. Prior to the injury, he started all 19 games for the Hornets, averaging 18.9 points with 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 33.7 minutes per game.

He returned on Feb. 5 and picked up right where he left off, coming together to average 20.4 points and 3.2 assists through 38 games.

After four seasons off the bench with the Boston Celtics, the 27-year-old broke out upon joining the Hornets, though his career campaign in 2019-20 did little to push Charlotte in a new direction, as the franchise won just 23 games.

It's a different story this season, with Charlotte grabbing an added boost in Rozier's former teammate Gordon Hayward and drafting LaMelo Ball with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 draft. Those additions, combined with more production from Devonte' Graham, have made the Hornets into contenders in 2021.

When Rozier went down against the Bucks, Ball filled the hole on the court, but now that Ball is the primary starter at point guard, it's likely that Malik Monk will build upon his limited role and step in for Rozier.