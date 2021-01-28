Lakers News: LeBron Praises 76ers, Anthony Davis Talks Team Chemistry and More

1 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Having now been to 10 NBA Finals, LeBron James has seen his fair share of title contenders over the years. The 13-6 76ers will have stiff competition in the Eastern Conference from squads like the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks. However, Philadelphia remains in first place in the conference, and James came away from Wednesday's game impressed by what the 76ers have established.

James said the following in his postgame press conference:

"I think it's a really good team that they've put together. ... Obviously, Doc [Rivers] has always won, pretty much wherever he's been, and he's got them playing some really good basketball. As the season goes on, there's going to be a lot of teams in the Eastern Conference that's going to play championship basketball down the stretch, and I know they believe that they are one of those teams."

Indeed, the 76ers seem to have found their formula for success this season. While Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid remain the centerpieces of the roster, Philadelphia is getting great contributions from players like former Laker Danny Green and Tobias Harris—who hit the game-winner against Los Angeles.

The addition of Rivers as head coach may prove to be the final piece of Philadelphia's process, as he has the 76ers playing some of the best team basketball in the league right now.