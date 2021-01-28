Warriors Targets to Pursue with Klay Thompson's $9.3M DPE

0 of 3

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors have the opportunity to be major spenders at the NBA trade deadline.

But they aren't pulling a star without putting their top two assets—rookie James Wiseman and a top-three protected pick owed by the cellar-dwelling Minnesota Timberwolves—on the table.

That's probably too steep of a price to pay for a club at least one tier removed from full-fledged championship contention.

Saying that, the Warriors seem unlikely to sit out swap season. Their roster needs more depth, and they have a valuable tool in the form of their $9.3 million disabled player exception, which they were granted as a result of Klay Thompson's season-ending Achilles tear.

What might that fetch on the open market? Well, the following three players stand out as worthwhile targets.