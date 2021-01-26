    Red Sox Rumors: Marwin Gonzalez, Mitch Moreland Drawing Interest from Boston

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2021

    Minnesota Twins left fielder Marwin Gonzalez runs to the dugout during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

    The Boston Red Sox signed utilityman Kike Hernandez last week, but they may not be done adding versatility to their lineup and defense. 

    According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, the Red Sox are "hoping to sign a left-handed hitter who can complement Bobby Dalbec at first base, according to industry sources, and the club remains interested in switch-hitting free agent Marwin Gonzalez, even after signing Hernandez."

    Additionally, the Red Sox "also had some talks about a reunion with Mitch Moreland."

                   

