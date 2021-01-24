    Joe Johnson: Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving Best-Scoring Big 3 Ever

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IJanuary 24, 2021

    Brooklyn Nets' James Harden drives against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    Former NBA star Joe Johnson has high expectations for the Brooklyn Nets' newest Big Three.

    The combination of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving was already dangerous for opposing teams, but since the team acquired James Harden in a deal with the Houston Rockets, three of the league's biggest stars are sharing the court. 

    "S--t, they're gonna be a problem for any damn body," Johnson told TMZ Sports. "Not just the Lakers. But, you know, like I said, I think the Nets, they'll figure it out over the course of the season and they'll get things rolling. Right now, they still tryna find themselves."

    It's taken the trio some time to work out the kinks, having dropped their first two games—both against the Cleveland Cavaliers—together, but they finally notched their first win Saturday, 128-124, against the Miami Heat. Together, they were responsible for all 32 of Brooklyn's fourth-quarter points en route to the victory. 

    The Nets are back in action against the Miami Heat on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

