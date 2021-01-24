Yankees Rumors: 'No Evidence' NYY Interested in Yasiel Puig Amid Buzz

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The New York Yankees were listed as a possible landing spot for Yasiel Puig, but Jon Heyman of MLB Network countered that there is "no evidence Yankees have interest" in the outfielder.

Jim Bowden of CBS Sports previously reported the Yankees, Kansas City Royals and Miami Marlins were all "possibilities" for Puig.

Though the one-time All-Star could add depth to New York's lineup, Heyman noted the squad is instead seeking left-handed batters with several other right-handed outfielders already on the roster.

The Yankees currently have Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Clint Frazier and Miguel Andujar capable of playing outfield, although Judge and Stanton have missed significant time over the past two years due to injuries. Andujar also only has seven career games in the outfield, all in left field.

Puig could be a high-upside option despite not playing at all in 2020.

The 30-year-old was reportedly set to sign with the Atlanta Braves last year but moved on after he announced in July he tested positive for COVID-19.

When healthy, Puig has proved to be an impact player with 75 home runs across his last three seasons. The right fielder was also an efficient hitter during his 49-game stretch with the Cleveland Indians, producing a .297/.377/.423 slash line.

This production could help him land a new job this offseason, even if it's not in New York.