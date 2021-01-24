    Steve Kerr Says 'Everything Is Up for Adjustments' After Warriors' Loss to Jazz

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 24, 2021

    Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr speaks with an official in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

    The Golden State Warriors fell behind by scores of 14-0 in the first quarter, 77-47 at halftime and 115-77 in the fourth quarter before falling 127-108 at the Utah Jazz on Saturday in Salt Lake City.

    After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke about the potential of rotational and positional changes, per ESPN's Nick Friedell.

    "We've got to assess everything," Kerr said. "No doubt ... we have to assess everything as a staff, as an organization, how we're looking at the season, what are goals are. Everything is up for adjustments."

    The Warriors recently moved to 8-6 following a promising two-game win streak that featured a 115-113 upset victory over the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers and a resounding 121-99 win against the San Antonio Spurs.

    But the Warriors' last two games have largely been noncompetitive, with Golden State also dropping a 119-104 matchup to the New York Knick in which the starters hit the bench early.

    Still, Golden State hasn't sunk to the bottom of the standings at 8-8, and 56 regular-season games remain. Warriors point guard Stephen Curry noted the starting lineup is a "work in progress" postgame, however, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

    "The numbers aren't great. Just trying to figure it out...We do have stuff to figure out obviously. I don't have the answers right now."

    One adjustment might be moving Kelly Oubre Jr. to the bench. The 25-year-old broke out with the Phoenix Suns last year thanks to a career-high 18.7 points per game on 45.2 percent shooting, but the Warriors' offseason acquisition entered Saturday posting 11.9 points per night on 35.5 percent shooting from the field.

    Oubre isn't the only Warrior struggling offensively, however, with the team ranked just 22nd in field-goal percentage entering Saturday.

    The Warriors don't have much off time to figure things out, as they're set to play four games in a six-day span beginning Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Golden State also has 11 contests lined up from February 2 to 20.

    Golden State will welcome the Timberwolves into San Francisco on Monday at 10 p.m. ET before hosting Minnesota again on Wednesday at the same time.    

