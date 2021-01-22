Hornets' Gordon Hayward Reveals He Had Surgery on Foot Injury in October

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Not long before the start of NBA free agency, Gordon Hayward underwent surgery on his left foot.

Speaking to The Athletic's Sam Amick, Hayward had an elective and previously unknown procedure in early October "to alleviate persistent nerve pain in his left foot."

Hayward described the surgery as "pretty minor."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.