    Hornets' Gordon Hayward Reveals He Had Surgery on Foot Injury in October

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2021

    Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward passes against the New York Knicks in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Charlotte won 109-88. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
    Nell Redmond/Associated Press

    Not long before the start of NBA free agency, Gordon Hayward underwent surgery on his left foot. 

    Speaking to The Athletic's Sam Amick, Hayward had an elective and previously unknown procedure in early October "to alleviate persistent nerve pain in his left foot."

    Hayward described the surgery as "pretty minor."

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

