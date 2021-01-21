76ers Takeaways from 1st Month of 2020-21 NBA Season

1 of 3

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Watching the 76ers, it's almost like they have two different teams: one with Joel Embiid on the floor and one without.

With him, this is basically a steamroller, laying waste to the opposition to the tune of a plus-10.1 points per 100 possessions advantage across 377 minutes. Without him, Philly falls to the wrong side of the ledger with a minus-4.3 net rating.

That's strange in a way, considering Dwight Howard might already be the best backup Embiid has had. And yet, it's totally understandable, because Embiid is the superstar of this squad and an MVP candidate by every measure.

He's never shot a higher percentage from the field (54.5), from three (36.8) or at the line (83.9). He's turbo-charging the defense by coupling his 1.4 blocks with 1.4 steals a night. And while his assist average is down to a four-year low (2.8), the eye test sees a more capable and willing passer than he's been in the past.

If Philadelphia finishes somewhere near the top of the conference, that will almost certainly mean Embiid has been healthy enough to log a metric ton of minutes. And if that happens, he'll have a great chance of being named an MVP finalist.