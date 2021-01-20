    Kyrie Irving Honored by Cavs with Tribute Video in Return to Cleveland with Nets

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIJanuary 21, 2021

    Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) gestures during an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New York. The Hawks won 114-96. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    Over three years after Kyrie Irving left the Cleveland Cavaliers, the franchise is finally honoring the man it made the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 draft and who helped deliver its only championship.

    With the Brooklyn Nets in town, the Cavs played a tribute video to Irving during the first quarter, thanking him for his six seasons in Cleveland and officially welcoming him back to the city.

    Irving has played in Cleveland as a member of the Boston Celtics since being traded away, but the 28-year-old did not receive the type of welcome the Cavs gave him Wednesday. The game also marked Irving's return to the lineup after a seven-game hiatus and his first appearance alongside James Harden and Kevin Durant in the starting lineup.

    After requesting a trade from Cleveland in the summer of 2017, Irving and the Cavs have finally reconciled.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Beal: Wizards Playing on Friday Would Be 'Recipe for Injury'

      Beal: Wizards Playing on Friday Would Be 'Recipe for Injury'
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Beal: Wizards Playing on Friday Would Be 'Recipe for Injury'

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Trae Opens Up on Drawing Fouls

      Hawks star responds to Steve Nash's criticism: 'I bet if I was playing for Steve, he’d be happy' (The Athletic)

      Trae Opens Up on Drawing Fouls
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Trae Opens Up on Drawing Fouls

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Security to Stand on Court Before, After Games

      League takes extra measure to enforce COVID-19 protocols

      NBA Security to Stand on Court Before, After Games
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Security to Stand on Court Before, After Games

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Grizzlies-Blazers Postponed

      Tonight's game has been postponed with ongoing contact tracing within the Grizzlies

      Grizzlies-Blazers Postponed
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Grizzlies-Blazers Postponed

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report