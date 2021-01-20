Kyrie Irving Honored by Cavs with Tribute Video in Return to Cleveland with Nets

Kyrie Irving Honored by Cavs with Tribute Video in Return to Cleveland with NetsJanuary 21, 2021
Over three years after Kyrie Irving left the Cleveland Cavaliers, the franchise is finally honoring the man it made the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 draft and who helped deliver its only championship.
With the Brooklyn Nets in town, the Cavs played a tribute video to Irving during the first quarter, thanking him for his six seasons in Cleveland and officially welcoming him back to the city.
Irving has played in Cleveland as a member of the Boston Celtics since being traded away, but the 28-year-old did not receive the type of welcome the Cavs gave him Wednesday. The game also marked Irving's return to the lineup after a seven-game hiatus and his first appearance alongside James Harden and Kevin Durant in the starting lineup.
After requesting a trade from Cleveland in the summer of 2017, Irving and the Cavs have finally reconciled.
Beal: Wizards Playing on Friday Would Be 'Recipe for Injury'