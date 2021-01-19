Najee Harris Announces He's Signing with Marshawn Lynch's Beast Mode Agency

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Alabama running back Najee Harris is the newest addition to Marshawn Lynch's Beast Mode Marketing agency, and it's not the only decision in his NFL preparation that has mirrored the former Seattle Seahawk.

(Warning: Video contains NSFW language.)

Harris also signed with CJ LaBoy and Doug Hendrickson of Wasserman on Tuesday, the latter of whom worked with Lynch during his time in the NFL, according to Liz Mullen of the Sports Business Journal.

The 6'2", 230-pound California native was a crucial part of Alabama's national title run, having left the program as the all-time record holder in rushing yards (3,843), rushing touchdowns (46), yards from scrimmage (4,624) and total touchdowns (57).

Harris has been projected as a late first-round NFL draft pick in 2021 by experts, including ESPN's Todd McShay (h/t Alan Saunders of Steelers Now).