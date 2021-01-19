    Najee Harris Announces He's Signing with Marshawn Lynch's Beast Mode Agency

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIJanuary 19, 2021

    Alabama running back Najee Harris runs against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

    Alabama running back Najee Harris is the newest addition to Marshawn Lynch's Beast Mode Marketing agency, and it's not the only decision in his NFL preparation that has mirrored the former Seattle Seahawk.

    (Warning: Video contains NSFW language.)

    Harris also signed with CJ LaBoy and Doug Hendrickson of Wasserman on Tuesday, the latter of whom worked with Lynch during his time in the NFL, according to Liz Mullen of the Sports Business Journal.

    The 6'2", 230-pound California native was a crucial part of Alabama's national title run, having left the program as the all-time record holder in rushing yards (3,843), rushing touchdowns (46), yards from scrimmage (4,624) and total touchdowns (57).   

    Harris has been projected as a late first-round NFL draft pick in 2021 by experts, including ESPN's Todd McShay (h/t Alan Saunders of Steelers Now).   

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Ravens make ‘tough business decision’ on Mark Ingram

      Ravens make ‘tough business decision’ on Mark Ingram
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football

      Ravens make ‘tough business decision’ on Mark Ingram

      al
      via al

      Mac Jones Has Plenty to Prove at Senior Bowl

      Mac Jones Has Plenty to Prove at Senior Bowl
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football

      Mac Jones Has Plenty to Prove at Senior Bowl

      Bama Hammer
      via Bama Hammer

      Report: Saban Targets Marrone for OL Coach

      Report: Saban Targets Marrone for OL Coach
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football

      Report: Saban Targets Marrone for OL Coach

      Chris Low
      via ESPN.com

      Alabama Weekly Recruiting Thoughts

      Alabama Weekly Recruiting Thoughts
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football

      Alabama Weekly Recruiting Thoughts

      Rivals
      via Rivals