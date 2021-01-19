    Doc Rivers Says 76ers GM Daryl Morey Has Worked on 'Several Trades so Far'

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIJanuary 19, 2021

    The Philadelphia 76ers' lhalf-court logo is shown before an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday, Nov. 8, 2013, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    The Philadelphia 76ers were on the verge of dealing Ben Simmons for James Harden last week before the Brooklyn Nets landed the former Houston Rockets superstar, but they've apparently had other trades in the works, as well.  

    In an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, head coach Doc Rivers said general manager Daryl Morey has consulted him on "several trades so far," though he has moved on when Rivers shuts them down (h/t NBC Sports Philadelphia). 

    "That's the type of relationship you have to have when you have coach and management, I think it works that way," Rivers said, though his statement offered more than its intended praise of Morey's managerial style and added a window into the Sixers' operations. 

    Through 13 seasons as general manager of the Rockets, Morey used an analytics-driven approach to make 77 trades. In that same time, just one team made more trades—coincidentally, the Philadelphia 76ers.

    According to Jared Dubin of FiveThirtyEight, his transactions amounted to 72 players and 37 draft picks leaving the franchise and 70 players and 27 picks coming in. Dubin's analysis revealed that the trades were mostly productive. 

    Heading into the NBA draft, the Sixers were linked to Bradley Beal and Zach LaVine, but nothing came of those rumors. Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer didn't rule out a possibility that those names could be revisited in Philadelphia in the near future, especially now that Harden is off the market.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The 9-5 Sixers are managing thus far, but it will be interesting to see what additions Morey could make in the last few weeks that he's able to negotiate deals.

    The NBA trade deadline is March 25. 

