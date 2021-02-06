    Nets' Kyrie Irving Won't Play vs. 76ers Because of Finger Injury

    Scott Polacek
February 6, 2021
    Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts during an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New York. The Hawks won 114-96. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving will miss Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers because of a thumb injury. 

    Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Nets have officially ruled Irving out. 

    Brooklyn is also expected to be without Kevin Durant against the Sixers because of COVID-19 protocols, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews

    The 28-year-old missed time earlier this season when he was away from the team for personal reasons and appeared in just 20 games during the 2019-20 campaign. The last time he played more than 67 games was the 2016-17 season when he was still on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

    When healthy, Irving is one of the best offensive playmakers in the league.

    The Duke product can hit from the outside, break down opposing defenses off the dribble and facilitate to create open looks for his teammates. The six-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection is averaging 27.5 points, 5.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game this season.

    While the Nets are title contenders when Irving is on the floor with Durant and James Harden, they also have the pieces to compete without him if he is sidelined.

    Harden can run the offense while Bruce Brown and Tyler Johnson see more time in ball-handling roles.

