NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook Questioned Rockets' Plans to Contend Before Trade

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Russell Westbrook wanted a trade away from the Houston Rockets after one season and questioned how the squad would contend after the departures of general manager Daryl Morey and head coach Mike D'Antoni, according to Kelly Iko and Sam Amick of The Athletic.

The point guard was also reportedly unhappy with "the team's culture and a lack of accountability."

Houston traded Westbrook to the Washington Wizards in December in a deal that brought back John Wall.

Concerns about the Rockets' competitiveness were shared by James Harden, first privately and then in public after a pair of losses to the Los Angeles Lakers.

"We're just not good enough—chemistry, talent-wise, just everything," Harden told reporters last week. "And it was clear these last two games."

The Rockets sent Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in a four-team trade the next day.

Houston failed to win a title despite reaching the playoffs in each of the last eight seasons with Harden on the roster. The squad had been aggressive in trying to provide support for the superstar, trading for Chris Paul and then Westbrook, but it still fell short.

A five-game loss to the Lakers in the Western Conference Semifinals last postseason likely showed the roster as constructed was far from title contention.

Westbrook is no closer to a title with Washington, which is 3-8 to begin the 2020-21 season, but the point guard is reportedly more comfortable with coach Scott Brooks, who he played under for seven years with the Oklahoma City Thunder.