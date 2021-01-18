Blue-Grey All-American Bowl Roster 2021: Full Player List, Top Talent Highlights

Blue-Grey All-American Bowl Roster 2021: Full Player List, Top Talent HighlightsJanuary 18, 2021
The Blue-Grey All-American Bowl is set to go down Monday at Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium as another batch of high school prospects look to prove themselves before making the leap to college football next fall.
The game has featured future NFL talents in the past, as J.J. Taylor and Patrick Mahomes are both alumni of the annual game. This season, the event actually boasts three games, as one was played in December, the next is January 18 and a third game will be played on January 25.
The game features high school talent heading to every level of college football and a few who have yet to make commitments ahead of the late National Signing Day in February. For those players, it's one last opportunity to get noticed before making a final decision.
For others, it's a final chance to show fans and the coaching staff of their future programs what they can do.
Full rosters for the game on January 18th can be found here, while the January 25th roster is posted here.
Both games will air on the Impact Football Network at 2 p.m. ET.
Devin Mockobee, RB, Navy
One of the top running backs in the January 18 game, Devin Mockobee is a 3-star Navy commit. The 6'0", 193-pound back is listed as an athlete but was recruited to play the B-Back, which is the fullback in Navy's triple-option offense.
However, Mockobee has stated he could be switching to defense upon his arrival in Annapolis, per Kyle Sokeland of Evansville Courier & Press.
Fans will get to see his running skills in the Blue-Grey game, and his highlights show a back who can win with both power and elusiveness. He routinely runs through arm tackles while making defenders miss in the open field.
Mockobee is the seventh-highest rated recruit in Navy's current class, per 247Sports.
Given Navy's proclivity for running the ball, Mockobee could be an important piece of the backfield or an asset on a defense that has a strong presence in the recruiting class.
Brady Lichtenberg, QB, Cincinnati
A key to Cincinnati's recent success under head coach Luke Fickell has been how well he has recruited in the state of Ohio. The Bearcats already claim nine commits from their home state, including top quarterback Brady Lichtenberg.
Lichtenberg comes from St. John's Jesuit, located in Toledo, and Fickell will hope he found his next Desmond Ridder.
The 6'2" 190-pound passer was a top 50 recruit in the state and the only quarterback in the top-ranked AAC recruiting class for Cincy.
Although Lichtenberg is classified as a "pro-style" passer, his highlight reel shows a quarterback capable of moving around the pocket and making plays with his legs, as well as a strong arm that can make throws all over the field.
If Cincinnati is going to continue it's AAC dominance, it will have to continue to find and develop quarterbacks. It appears they have some good raw material to shape in Lichtenberg.
Tyler Strain, CB, Illinois
Bret Bielema takes over at Illinois this offseason with ties to both the Big 10 as a former Wisconsin coach and the SEC as the former head man at Arkansas. He's wasting no time in pulling some talent from the latter, with 3-star defensive back Tyler Strain from Pace High School in Florida on the way.
Strain is one of six Florida prospects committed to the Illini, making it the most popular state in this recruiting class.
Strain held offers from Tulane and USF but ultimately chose the opportunity to play in a Power-5 program in Illinois.
The speedy defensive back played both sides of the ball in high school, and his highlights at receiver don't just feature his game-breaking speed (which he has) but also the ball skills that could make him a ball-hawking corner at the next level.
According to his HUDL page, Strain runs a 10.96 electronically timed 100-meter dash. In other words, he's really, really fast. Watching him take on some of the top talents at receiver in an All-Star game setting should be one of the more fun matchups in the January 18 game.