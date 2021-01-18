Blue-Grey All-American Bowl Roster 2021: Full Player List, Top Talent Highlights

0 of 3

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The Blue-Grey All-American Bowl is set to go down Monday at Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium as another batch of high school prospects look to prove themselves before making the leap to college football next fall.

The game has featured future NFL talents in the past, as J.J. Taylor and Patrick Mahomes are both alumni of the annual game. This season, the event actually boasts three games, as one was played in December, the next is January 18 and a third game will be played on January 25.

The game features high school talent heading to every level of college football and a few who have yet to make commitments ahead of the late National Signing Day in February. For those players, it's one last opportunity to get noticed before making a final decision.

For others, it's a final chance to show fans and the coaching staff of their future programs what they can do.

Full rosters for the game on January 18th can be found here, while the January 25th roster is posted here.

Both games will air on the Impact Football Network at 2 p.m. ET.