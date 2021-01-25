Joel Embiid out for 76ers vs. Pistons with Back Injury Described as Tightness

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers will be without star Joel Embiid for Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons because of back tightness.

Derek Bodner of The Athletic reported the news.

The 26-year-old has been troubled by injuries throughout his NBA career, and this season has been no exception. He missed a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 27 with back tightness and was then absent for a game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 16 due to a right knee injury.

That decision was "precautionary" and was not meant to indicate a serious injury, though, according to Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

When healthy, Embiid is the most important cog in the machine for the Sixers. Through 14 games, he has averaged 27.7 points and 11.5 rebounds on 55.4 percent shooting. With 1.4 blocks per game, he also is a major piece of the team's defense.

Dwight Howard and Tony Bradley can both fill in at center in the interim.