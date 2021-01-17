Victor Oladipo to Make Rockets Debut vs. Bulls; John Wall out with Injury

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas told reporters Sunday that Victor Oladipo would make his debut with the team during Monday night's matchup with the Chicago Bulls.

Silas added that star point guard John Wall will miss the game, however, while Eric Gordon and DeMarcus Cousins are probable and Sterling Brown is questionable.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

