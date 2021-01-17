Victor Oladipo to Make Rockets Debut vs. Bulls; John Wall out with Injury

Victor Oladipo to Make Rockets Debut vs. Bulls; John Wall out with InjuryJanuary 17, 2021
Darron Cummings/Associated Press
Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas told reporters Sunday that Victor Oladipo would make his debut with the team during Monday night's matchup with the Chicago Bulls.
Silas added that star point guard John Wall will miss the game, however, while Eric Gordon and DeMarcus Cousins are probable and Sterling Brown is questionable.
