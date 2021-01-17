    Victor Oladipo to Make Rockets Debut vs. Bulls; John Wall out with Injury

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 17, 2021

    Indiana Pacers' Victor Oladipo (4) dribbles during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    Darron Cummings/Associated Press

    Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas told reporters Sunday that Victor Oladipo would make his debut with the team during Monday night's matchup with the Chicago Bulls

    Silas added that star point guard John Wall will miss the game, however, while Eric Gordon and DeMarcus Cousins are probable and Sterling Brown is questionable. 

                            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      HOU GM Explains Harden Trade

      Rafael Stone says adding Victor Oladipo, while gaining flexibility with draft picks were main reasons for move

      HOU GM Explains Harden Trade
      NBA logo
      NBA

      HOU GM Explains Harden Trade

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Kemba to Play Today

      Celtics guard will make his season debut today against the Knicks

      Report: Kemba to Play Today
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Kemba to Play Today

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      CJ McCollum Has Foot Sprain

      MRI confirmed Blazers guard has foot sprain

      CJ McCollum Has Foot Sprain
      NBA logo
      NBA

      CJ McCollum Has Foot Sprain

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Harden Triple-Doubles in Debut, KD Drops 42 as Nets Beat Magic

      Harden Triple-Doubles in Debut, KD Drops 42 as Nets Beat Magic
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Harden Triple-Doubles in Debut, KD Drops 42 as Nets Beat Magic

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report