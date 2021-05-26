X

    Russell Westbrook Exits Wizards vs. 76ers Game 2 with Ankle Injury

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 27, 2021

    Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 141-136. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
    Chris Szagola/Associated Press

    Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook suffered an apparent right ankle injury during Game 2 of his team's first round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

    The 32-year-old already missed time this season with a quad injury on his way to 65 games after playing 57 games last year as a member of the Houston Rockets.

    When healthy, Westbrook is one of the best players of his generation with a resume that includes the 2016-17 league MVP, nine All-NBA selections, two scoring titles, three assist titles and nine All-Star selections.

    While the UCLA product may be approaching the back end of his prime at this point of his career, he still averaged 22.2 points, 11.7 assists, 11.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game in his first season with the Wizards.

    Washington will continue to rely on Bradley Beal as its go-to option if Westbrook is sidelined, while Raul Neto and Ish Smith provide depth at the point guard position.

