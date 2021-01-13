    Report: Wizards Fear Russell Westbrook out 3-4 Weeks After Quad Injury Setback

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIJanuary 14, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 141-136. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
    Chris Szagola/Associated Press

    Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook was originally slated to miss a week with his quad injury, but the recovery time could be much longer than that.

    Quinton Mayo of NBC Sports Washington said Westbrook "suffered a major setback" in his quad and is expected to be out for at least three-to-four weeks.  

    Through seven games with the Wizards, the 32-year-old has averaged 19.3 points, 11.3 assists and 9.7 rebounds. However, that quad injury took him out of play Monday. 

    Even with Westbrook, who moved from the Houston Rockets ahead of this season, the Wizards were struggling early. They got off to a 3-7 start with the fourth-worst defensive rating in the league before it was announced the UCLA product would miss time. 

    The Wizards will look to Ish Smith, who has averaged 5.9 points and 4.0 assists through 11 games, while Westbrook is sidelined. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Grading the Harden Trade 🔠

      Rockets, Nets, Pacers and Cavs shocked the NBA world with four-team blockbuster. We grade the trade for each team ➡️

      Grading the Harden Trade 🔠
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Grading the Harden Trade 🔠

      Bleacher Report NBA Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      Harden Trade Winners/Losers 📈📉

      We picked three winners and three losers from today's blockbuster that sent Harden to Brooklyn ⬇️

      Harden Trade Winners/Losers 📈📉
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Harden Trade Winners/Losers 📈📉

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      2 More NBA Games Postponed

      Friday's matchups between Wizards-Pistons and Warriors-Suns have both been postponed

      2 More NBA Games Postponed
      Washington Wizards logo
      Washington Wizards

      2 More NBA Games Postponed

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Reports 16 New Positive COVID-19 Tests Since Jan. 6

      NBA Reports 16 New Positive COVID-19 Tests Since Jan. 6
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Reports 16 New Positive COVID-19 Tests Since Jan. 6

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report