Report: P.J. Tucker Drawing Trade Interest from Multiple Teams After Harden Deal

The Houston Rockets may not be done dealing.

On Wednesday, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported multiple teams reached out to ask if forward P.J. Tucker is available in a potential trade.

The report comes after Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Rockets traded James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in a deal that also included the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Houston appeared to have something of an eye on the future in the Harden deal, as it landed Victor Oladipo, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, three first-round picks from the Nets, one first-round pick from the Milwaukee Bucks and four first-round pick swaps from the Nets.

Elsewhere, the Pacers ended up with Caris LeVert and a second-round pick, while the Cavaliers landed Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince.

The Rockets still have some pieces to compete this season with Victor Oladipo, John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins, but it is difficult to envision them making a deep playoff run without Harden.

Tucker is 35 years old and under contract through just this season.

It would make sense for the Rockets to move him to a team looking to win a championship this season and perhaps get more draft capital back in return before he could leave as a free agent during the offseason.

Tucker is averaging 5.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 52.0 percent from three-point range in nine appearances this season.

He is known for his versatility, ability to defend opponents who are bigger than him and outside shooting when defenders collapse on teammates such as Harden in the past. There are plenty of contenders who could use someone like that in their rotations, so it is not a huge surprise to see so much interest in him as the Rockets shift their roster around after the Harden deal.