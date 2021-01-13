    Nets' Updated Salary Cap After Reported James Harden Blockbuster Trade

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 13, 2021

    James Harden of the Houston Rockets reacts to a basket during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Houston, Texas. (Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo via AP)
    Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

    The 2020-21 NBA season took a sudden turn on Wednesday thanks to a massive trade, which was headlined by James Harden joining Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the Brooklyn Nets

    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Nets landed Harden in a four-team deal that also saw Victor Oladipo, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, three Brooklyn first-round picks, one Milwaukee first-round pick and four Brooklyn first-round swaps go to the Houston Rockets.

    Elsewhere, the Indiana Pacers ended up with Caris LeVert and a second-round pick, while the Cleveland Cavaliers brought in Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince. 

    Here is a look at the salary cap information for the Nets, who are now more than $30 million over the NBA tax threshold, per Spotrac:

    • James Harden: $41.3 million cap figure
    • Kevin Durant: $40.1 million
    • Kyrie Irving: $33.5 million
    • Joe Harris: $16.1 million
    • Spencer Dinwiddie: $11.5 million
    • DeAndre Jordan: $10.4 million
    • Landry Shamet: $2.1 million
    • Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: $1.8 million (partially guaranteed)
    • Bruce Brown: $1.7 million
    • Jeff Green: $1.6 million
    • Tyler Johnson: $1.6 million
    • Nicolas Claxton: $1.5 million

    As Spotrac noted, the Nets now have an active roster cap of more than $163 million and a practical cap space of negative-$53.2 million.

    While this trade will have a massive impact on every team involved, it is clear Brooklyn is going all-in on chasing a championship in the immediate future. Given the cap space, the draft capital it moved and the fact Durant, Irving and Harden are all superstars in their prime, the Nets are eyeing 2020-21 and 2021-22 as a surefire championship window.

    There are still plenty of questions.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    For one, Irving has not played since Jan. 5 and has been away from the team for personal reasons. What's more, Harden's early season in Houston did not exactly go swimmingly with trade rumors and a 3-6 start to the campaign, but perhaps getting the trade he was looking for will jumpstart him.

    Brooklyn is 6-6 on the campaign and has not looked like the title contender so many expected to this point.

    Absences from Irving and Durant go a long way toward explaining the record, and there is no doubt each member of this talent trio is among the best players in the league. How they all fit in together under first-year head coach Steve Nash will go a long way toward determining how much success the Nets have this season, but the pieces are in place to challenge for a championship.

    They certainly mortgaged some of their future to make sure of it.

    Related

      NBA Reports 16 New Positive COVID-19 Tests Since Jan. 6

      NBA Reports 16 New Positive COVID-19 Tests Since Jan. 6
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Reports 16 New Positive COVID-19 Tests Since Jan. 6

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Rockets Roster Right Now 📝

      The Harden trade saga is finally over. Here's where Houston stands after four-team blockbuster

      Rockets Roster Right Now 📝
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Rockets Roster Right Now 📝

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Teams Interested in PJ Tucker

      Multiple teams have 'expressed interest' in acquiring the Rockets forward (The Athletic)

      Teams Interested in PJ Tucker
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Teams Interested in PJ Tucker

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Nets Roster After Harden Trade

      Here's where Brooklyn stands after reported blockbuster trade for James Harden. Title contenders? 🧐🏆

      Nets Roster After Harden Trade
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Nets Roster After Harden Trade

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report