Early Trade Targets Lakers Should Pursue at NBA Deadline

0 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

NBA trade-deadline shopping for the Los Angeles Lakers is like gift-hunting for that friend or family member who has everything.

The mighty Purple and Gold are both the reigning champs and the favorites to (re)capture the crown. Entering play Wednesday night, the Lakers ranked first in winning percentage (.750) and second in net efficiency rating (plus-8.8), despite seemingly controlling their pace through the early going.

Their deadline shopping list, then, likely features more wants than needs. But that means there are players this club could target, and we have identified three worth the consideration of Rob Pelinka and his staff.