Early Trade Targets Lakers Should Pursue at NBA Deadline
NBA trade-deadline shopping for the Los Angeles Lakers is like gift-hunting for that friend or family member who has everything.
The mighty Purple and Gold are both the reigning champs and the favorites to (re)capture the crown. Entering play Wednesday night, the Lakers ranked first in winning percentage (.750) and second in net efficiency rating (plus-8.8), despite seemingly controlling their pace through the early going.
Their deadline shopping list, then, likely features more wants than needs. But that means there are players this club could target, and we have identified three worth the consideration of Rob Pelinka and his staff.
George Hill, Oklahoma City Thunder
If the Oklahoma City Thunder sent out a flier for their ongoing fire sale, George Hill would be the lead door-buster used to attract a crowd of contenders.
He's a playoff-proven veteran who offers a seamless fit to virtually any situation. He works on or off the ball, can defend multiple positions and operates as both an offensive leader and a complementary support piece. Oh, yeah, he's also net-shredding to the tune of a 50.7/38.5/88.9 shooting slash so far.
He even has experience playing alongside LeBron James, having served in the King's court with the 2017-18 Cleveland Cavaliers.
Hill is getting a reasonable $9.6 million salary this season and only $1.3 million of his $10 million salary for next season is guaranteed. So, L.A. would even gain flexibility in the swap, as it could keep him around for another run in 2021-22 or cut him loose to save some funds.
JJ Redick, New Orleans Pelicans
It feels like the basketball paths of James and JJ Redick should have crossed at some point, if for nothing else than the two-man magic this pair could engineer.
Redick is a masterful mover off the basketball, racing around screens and spotting slivers of daylight against defenses often keyed against him. The next time James fails to find an open teammate might be the first.
L.A.'s perimeter attack was beefed up over the offseason, but the rise in quality (sixth in three-point percentage) didn't include a major lift in quantity (tied for 20th in three-point makes). Redick, a career supplier of 2.1 threes per outing on 41.5 percent shooting from that range, could offer the volume-plus-efficiency combo that might take this already explosive attack to the next level.
If the New Orleans Pelicans are prepared to practice patience with their young core, then the 36-year-old Redick and his expiring contract could definitely be deemed expendable.
Derrick Rose, Detroit Pistons
The Lakers pursued Derrick Rose at least season's deadline, and the same qualities that attracted them then remain present.
When he's right, the former MVP is a dynamic shot-creator who has dazzled in his ability to pilot a reserve unit. While L.A. has other scoring subs—Montrezl Harrell and Kyle Kuzma chief among them—the second-team perimeter group could use a lift, especially if the Lakers aren't ready to entrust 20-year-old sophomore Talen Horton-Tucker with a major role come playoff time.
Rose has been slow out of the starting block this season, which might be a yellow (or red) light for some given his long injury history. But maybe this opens the possibility of a buy-low opportunity. Or perhaps the scoring point guard will have awakened from this early funk by the time the March 25 deadline gets here.
Either way, L.A. should have an offer ready when Rose inevitably hits the trade market.
