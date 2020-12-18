2020-21 NBA Title Odds: Lakers, Bucks Betting Favorites to Win Championship

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are the odds-on-favorite to repeat as NBA champions during the 2020-21 season.

In the latest odds released by FanDuel Sportsbook, the Lakers are a +270 favorite (bet $100 to win $270) to win the championship. Behind the Lakers are the Milwaukee Bucks (+550), Brooklyn Nets (+600) and Los Angeles Clippers (+650).

