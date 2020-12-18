    2020-21 NBA Title Odds: Lakers, Bucks Betting Favorites to Win Championship

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 18, 2020

    Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) and Anthony Davis (3) celebrate after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Lakers are the odds-on-favorite to repeat as NBA champions during the 2020-21 season. 

    In the latest odds released by FanDuel Sportsbook, the Lakers are a +270 favorite (bet $100 to win $270) to win the championship. Behind the Lakers are the Milwaukee Bucks (+550), Brooklyn Nets (+600) and Los Angeles Clippers (+650).

       

    Must be 21+ and present in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, West Virginia, Colorado, or Tennessee. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See sportsbook.fanduel.com for details.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Rajon Rondo Sued for Assault

      Hawks guard and his girlfriend are being sued by woman who says he shoved her in parking garage dispute (TMZ)

      Update: Rondo's attorney calls the case 'meritless'

      Rajon Rondo Sued for Assault
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Rajon Rondo Sued for Assault

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Full NBA Award Predictions 🔮

      Our writers voted on every major award before the season starts. Here are the results 📲

      Full NBA Award Predictions 🔮
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Full NBA Award Predictions 🔮

      Bleacher Report NBA Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      Lakers Going Back-to-Back? 🏆

      LA (+270) is currently the favorite to win it all this season. Tap for full odds 👉(FanDuel)

      Lakers Going Back-to-Back? 🏆
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Lakers Going Back-to-Back? 🏆

      The Duel
      via The Duel

      Annual NBA GM Survey Released 📝

      Who will win the title? Best point guard? Best offseason moves? GMs give their takes on 33 questions 📲

      Annual NBA GM Survey Released 📝
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Annual NBA GM Survey Released 📝

      Nba
      via Nba