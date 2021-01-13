NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden 'Aware' Rockets Talking Deal with Multiple Teams

Troy Taormina/Associated Press

The James Harden saga in Houston kicked back into overdrive Tuesday when the disgruntled guard proclaimed the situation with the Rockets can't be fixed.

That doesn't mean it'll come to an end any sooner.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets continue to discuss potential trades for Harden but no deal is imminent because of Houston's asking price.

Harden has previously stated a preference for the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Neither appears close to acquiring the guard.

In Houston, the Rockets fell to 3-6 after back-to-back losses to the Los Angeles Lakers, the latest of which came Tuesday night by 17 points. Harden scored just 16 points on 16 field-goal attempts with seven rebounds and six assists, but Houston was knocked out of this one early as the Lakers led by as much as 30.

That led to Harden's comments in his postgame press conference and renewed the urgency on the Rockets to move him—much to the dismay of his own teammates.

"It's only been nine games," guard John Wall told reporters when asked about Harden's comments. "Come on, man, you want to jump off the cliff off of nine games?"

For Harden, that answer appears to be yes. It just doesn't appear there are any teams ready to catch him.