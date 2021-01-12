    Report: NBA Expected to Examine Video of Kyrie Irving Attending Party Maskless

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 12, 2021
    Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts during an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New York. The Hawks won 114-96. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    The NBA reportedly will examine videos posted to social media that appear to show Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving at a large gathering without a mask or social distancing.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews reported Tuesday there's "no belief" Irving will return to the Nets lineup this week while the league investigates the situation.

    Brooklyn announced Monday the 28-year-old Duke product would miss his fourth consecutive game for personal reasons when it took on the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night.

    "I do not have any updates, sorry," Nets head coach Steve Nash told reporters.

    Irving last played in a Jan. 5 win over the Utah Jazz. He's averaged 27.1 points, 6.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds while playing in seven of the team's 11 games so far in the 2020-21 season.

    The Nets, who entered the campaign with championship-level expectations with the return of Kevin Durant, are currently 10th in the Eastern Conference with a 5-6 record.

    "I wouldn't speak for Kyrie, I'll let him do that for himself," Durant said Sunday. "I'm sure you guys will see him soon when he comes back, and we support him 100 percent and pray for the best."

    Being out for the rest of the week would mean at least three more absences for the six-time All-Star. Along with Tuesday's clash with the Nuggets, he'd also miss games Wednesday against the New York Knicks and Saturday against the Orlando Magic.

    Caris LeVert, who's averaged 27.5 points over the past four games, should continue to fill the void in the starting lineup for the Nets. They'll also lean more heavily on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Landry Shamet to help fill out the backcourt rotation.

    Houston Rockets star James Harden was previously fined $50,000 for the NBA for attending an indoor party in late December.

    The NBA investigation into Irving also comes amid rising COVID-19 cases around the league, which has led to three straight days with at least one postponement.

