    Lakers' Markieff Morris Ejected After Flagrant Foul on Rockets' DeMarcus Cousins

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers' Markieff Morris (88) dunks the ball against the Miami Heat during the first half in Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris was ejected from Sunday's matchup vs. the Houston Rockets after a scuffle with center DeMarcus Cousins.   

    Cousins took exception to Morris barreling through Jae'Sean Tate and laid into him with a shoulder and forearm, knocking him to the ground. Morris then got up and jogged over to Cousins, dropping a shoulder into Boogie's chest. 

    Per Lakers reporter Mike Trudell, each player was given both a technical foul and a flagrant 1, though only Morris was ejected. 

                          

