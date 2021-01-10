Lakers' Markieff Morris Ejected After Flagrant Foul on Rockets' DeMarcus Cousins

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris was ejected from Sunday's matchup vs. the Houston Rockets after a scuffle with center DeMarcus Cousins.

Cousins took exception to Morris barreling through Jae'Sean Tate and laid into him with a shoulder and forearm, knocking him to the ground. Morris then got up and jogged over to Cousins, dropping a shoulder into Boogie's chest.

Per Lakers reporter Mike Trudell, each player was given both a technical foul and a flagrant 1, though only Morris was ejected.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.