76ers' Doc Rivers Says Joel Embiid Is a Hybrid of Kevin Garnett, Patrick Ewing

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid is scripting his own NBA legacy, with three All-Star selections and two All-NBA nods in his first three complete seasons in the league.

While one day, players will be compared to him, 76ers coach Doc Rivers offered some elite comparisons for the 26-year-old's game. He told reporters Thursday that Embiid is a combination of Kevin Garnett and Patrick Ewing.

Those career paths are hardly bad ones to follow, considering they led to the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Ewing, a center, was an 11-time All-Star and seven-time All-NBA honoree during his 17 seasons (1985-02).

Garnett, who largely played power forward, had a 21-year career that brought in 15 All-Star nods and nine All-NBA selections, with 12 All-Defensive honors.

Rivers coached Garnett through his six seasons with the Boston Celtics, while he played alongside Ewing with the New York Knicks from 1992 to 1994.