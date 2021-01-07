    Lakers' LeBron James Discusses Capitol Breach on IG: 'Do You Understand Now?'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2021
    Los Angeles Clippers' LeBron James kneels during the national anthem prior to the NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
    Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James spoke out one day after a mob of supporters in favor of President Donald Trump breached the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

    James shared two pictures of his arrival to Staples Center for Thursday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. The four-time MVP was wearing a shirt that read, "DO YOU UNDERSTAND NOW?"

    He also used the phrase in his caption:

    "DO YOU UNDERSTAND NOW???!! I know the answer to that. You still don’t cause no matter what happens you still won’t be judge, looked at crazy, chained, beaten, hung, shot to death cause of the color of your skin!!!! 2 AMERIKKKAS we live in and it was at FULL CAPACITY LIVE IN DIRECT yesterday in our Nations CAPITAL AT THE CAPITAL!!"

    The pro-Trump mob had gathered outside of the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon and eventually forced its way through the barricades and into the building. Members of the mob entered the legislative chambers and the offices of individual lawmakers.

    Following his team's 107-105 win over the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown contrasted how authorities dealt with the mob at the scene with how police often treat people of color:

    Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green made the same point and called those in the mob "f--king terrorists" (warning: video contains profanity):

    One day before the Capitol breach, James expressed his frustration after Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley decided not to charge officer Rusten Sheskey in the August shooting of Jacob Blake.

    "To hear what happened in Kenosha today was a blow to the gut and the heart," James told reporters.

    Four people died during the course of Wednesday's Capitol invasion. One woman was shot on the Capitol grounds.

    Prior to the breach, Trump told his supporters he planned to join them and "walk down to the Capitol." Trump also referred to Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 general election as an "egregious assault on our democracy," alluding to unfounded claims of fraud in the vote-tallying process.

