    Nets' Kevin Durant Could Play Sunday If He Continues to Test Negative for COVID

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts during an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New York. The Hawks won 114-96. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant may return for Sunday's game against his old team.

    "Can't wait for Sunday to come," Nets head coach Steve Nash said when revealing he believes Durant will be available for the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder if he continues to test negative for COVID-19, per Malika Andrews of ESPN.

    Durant last played in this past Sunday's loss to the Washington Wizards.

    Brooklyn is off to an inconsistent 4-4 start and already lost Spencer Dinwiddie for the season because of a torn ACL.

    It is still expected to contend for a title thanks in large part to the pairing of Durant and Kyrie Irving. When available, Durant has not missed a beat and is averaging 28.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from three-point range.

    The numbers are all the more impressive when considering he missed the entire 2019-20 season as he recovered from a ruptured Achilles.

    The Nets still play the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday and Memphis Grizzlies on Friday prior to Sunday's game against the Thunder. 

    That means players such as Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Taurean Prince, Caris LeVert and Jeff Green will be tasked with providing scoring on the wing until Durant is ready to return. The Nets also announced Irving will not play in Thursday's contest for personal reasons.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      LeBron: Do You Understand Now?

      Lakers star posts on Instagram about the pro-Trump mob breaching the Capitol yesterday

      LeBron: Do You Understand Now?
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LeBron: Do You Understand Now?

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Kyrie Out vs. 76ers

      Nets star is 'OK' but won't play in tonight's TNT game for personal reasons, there is uncertainty as to when he will return

      Kyrie Out vs. 76ers
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Kyrie Out vs. 76ers

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Best Spread Pick, Player Prop for Nets-76ers

      Why you should look at Brooklyn +1.5 (DraftKings)

      Best Spread Pick, Player Prop for Nets-76ers
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Best Spread Pick, Player Prop for Nets-76ers

      Benjamin Zweiman
      via DraftKings Nation

      Lakers Want to Visit White House

      Los Angeles hopes to restart post-title tradition of visiting the White House once Joe Biden is sworn in (Yahoo)

      Lakers Want to Visit White House
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Lakers Want to Visit White House

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report