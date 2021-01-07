MLB Players with Bigger Salaries Than Cleveland's 2021 Payroll Post-Lindor Trade

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Following Cleveland's trade of shortstop Francisco Lindor and pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets on Thursday, Cleveland owns the lowest payroll in Major League Baseball by a significant margin.

Cleveland dealt Lindor and Carrasco to New York in exchange for shortstops Ahmed Rosario and Andres Gimenez, as well as prospects Josh Wolf and Isaiah Greene. That leaves it with a payroll of $22.95 million, which is more than $19 million less than the Baltimore Orioles, who rank 29th in that regard, per Spotrac.

While Cleveland's payroll will go up when the salaries for key players such as reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber are determined, 23 MLB players currently have a higher salary in 2021 than Cleveland has as an entire payroll.

According to Spotrac, those players are:

That list illustrates the divide between the haves and have-nots in MLB as five franchises have multiple players making more individually than Cleveland's entire payroll.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Los Angeles Angels have the most with four, followed by the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros with three each and then the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers with two apiece.

While some of the players on the list are truly elite players such as Angels outfielder Mike Trout, Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom and Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole, others are veterans in the twilights of their careers such as Angels first baseman Albert Pujols and Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera.

Teams like Cleveland can ill afford to have an older player making that type of money.

Cleveland didn't have the resources to pay Lindor the kind of money he figures to demand in free agency next year, which opened the door for a big-market juggernaut like the Mets to step in and acquire him.

The lack of a salary cap in MLB has put small-market teams at a significant disadvantage for years, and Cleveland may have a long rebuild ahead, especially if it parts ways with other stars such as Bieber and Jose Ramirez in the near future.