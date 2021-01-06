4 Starting QB Options for the New England Patriots in 2021

0 of 4

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Cam Newton turned out to be ill-suited to fill the Tom Brady-sized shoes for the New England Patriots this season, so the team will begin the 2021 offseason with a giant "Help Wanted" sign on its quarterback room.

Newton threw just five touchdowns (while adding 12 on the ground) to 10 interceptions and 2,415 yards in 14 games, and the Patriots recorded their first losing season since 2000.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Sunday NFL Countdown that the Patriots "enjoyed their relationship" with the 31-year-old but will likely part ways in 2021.

Fortunately for New England, there are plenty of intriguing options in both the potential free-agent market and the draft. None are guaranteed fixes, though: It's rare for a signal-caller of magnitude to be available in free agency and the Patriots will be armed with the No. 15 pick in this year's talent grab.

It's probably not high enough to even be in the conversation for a trade up to get Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson or Justin Fields, so those three are unlikely. But there are others who could be had at the pick or with a more reasonable trade.

Let's look at two veterans they could acquire through a trade or free agency and two who could be claimed via the draft.