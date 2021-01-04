2021 NFL Mock Draft: B/R's Post-Regular-Season Predictions

0 of 32

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL regular season is in the books. And much like the year itself, it was a wild one.

For the first time in NFL history, 14 teams will play on when the postseason begins next week. This year, only two teams (the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers) will be taking the Wild Card Round off.

Of course, 18 more teams will be taking a lot more than just next week off. Whether it's a miserable Jacksonville Jaguars team that lost 15 games in a row or a 10-win Miami Dolphins team done in by a Week 17 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the season has ended for over half the league.

Those teams will take a moment to lick their wounds, but the NFL is a perpetual motion machine. Soon, the 2020 season will be relegated to history, and it will be time to look ahead to the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine, free agency and the NFL draft, which will begin in Cleveland on April 29.

As NFL teams begin preparing for the draft in earnest, the draftnik community will do the same by doing what it does best: predicting how the first round will play out in a mock draft.

It's a pretty safe bet that just about everyone is going to get the first selection right.