2021 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Picks Entering the New Year

0 of 32

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

So much happened in such a small amount of time.

The previous statement rings true whether discussing the ongoing global pandemic, professional sports or, more specifically, the NFL draft. What happened a year ago seems so long ago yet serves as a learning experience for what comes next.

Now, think back to a year ago.

LSU's Joe Burrow emerged as the consensus No. 1 overall pick despite not being considered a first-round talent prior to the start of his historic Heisman-winning campaign. No one knew if Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa would be able to play football again, let alone become a top-five selection.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire certainly wasn't the consensus top running back prospect, but he heard his name called before any other ball-carrier. We couldn't foresee Justin Jefferson being the fifth wide receiver selected in a historic class and then putting together arguably the greatest rookie season ever at the position.

The draft process is ever-evolving. As we near the end of the college bowl season and NFL regular season, similar types of movement are occurring.

BYU's Zach Wilson has experienced a meteoric rise. Another Alabama quarterback, Mac Jones, could be a first-round surprise. Maybe a running back goes in the first round, but maybe not. Multiple wide receivers will hear their names called in 2021's opening frame, and the top performer probably won't be the first one selected.

Things change on a week-by-week basis.

This week, the new year starts with a bang as five teams find their new franchise quarterback (hint, hint, Pittsburgh Steelers fans), five wide receivers find their way into the first round, and the Green Bay Packers do the unthinkable in Bleacher Report's latest mock draft.