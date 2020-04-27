2021 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Way-Too-Early Predictions

0 of 32

John Bazemore/Associated Press

It's a tradition as old as my time at Bleacher Report to immediately feed the need for an early mock draft as soon as the current draft year ends. This year is no different with a dangerously early look at the 2021 class.

First things first: The draft order is based on Super Bowl betting odds and adjusted only slightly for playoff seeding. Please do not hate-tweet or comment about the draft order.

Now that that's out of the way...let's take a look at what could be a very good 2021 draft class. There are elite talents at quarterback and one of the highest-potential offensive tackles I've evaluated to go along with a wide receiver class that will challenge the 2020 crop in terms of top-end talent and first-round selections.

You know the big names—Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and Ja'Marr Chase—but the class also features an FCS quarterback who could end up the best of the bunch and a list of skill players on offense that has record-setting potential for the most combined selections at running back and wide receiver.