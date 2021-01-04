Corey Kluber Rumors: Red Sox Linked to FA Pitcher Ahead of Workout for Teams

Louis DeLuca/Associated Press

Two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber is staging a workout in Florida on Jan. 13, according to MLB Network's Jon Paul Morosi.

Morosi reported the Boston Red Sox are among the teams showing interest in Kluber. The 34-year-old made one start for the Texas Rangers in 2020, suffering what proved to be a season-ending shoulder injury.

Kluber's reputation precedes him and all but guarantees he'll land somewhere this offseason. Between 2013 and 2018, he was fourth among pitchers in WAR (33.2) and 16th in FIP (2.89), per FanGraphs.

However, big questions hover around his value on the mound considering he was limited to eight appearances over the past two seasons.

Kluber suffered a non-displaced fracture in his right forearm in May 2019, which was more of a freak accident since it came on a liner up the middle. He was unable to return because of abdominal tightness he experienced while rehabbing.

Possible suitors might be encouraged by the fact none of his three recent injuries appears to be related. Calling the muscle tear in his shoulder "season-ending" is a bit deceiving, too, in a 60-game campaign.

For teams willing to assume some risk, Kluber is a great buy-low candidate.

The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey posited the Red Sox make a lot of sense based on their need for starting pitching along with Kluber's connection to the region. His wife is from Massachusetts, and he already has a home in the state.