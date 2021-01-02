Carmelo Anthony Passes Tim Duncan for 14th on NBA's All-Time Scoring List

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony passed San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan for 14th on the NBA's all-time scoring list during Friday's 123-98 win over the Golden State Warriors.

Here's a look at the moment he moved ahead of the two-time MVP on the scoring charts:

Anthony finished the game with 18 points, five rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes off the bench. He's averaging 13.3 points through four appearances during the 2020-21 campaign and could find himself on the fringe of the top 10 on the scoring list by season's end.

The 36-year-old New York City native was the longtime top scoring option for the Denver Nuggets (2003-11) and New York Knicks (2011-17), and he won a scoring title with the Knicks in 2012-13.

He struggled in his first few stops as a complementary offensive option with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets in recent years, but he's found a comfort zone as the third option behind Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum in Portland, a role he filled perfectly Friday night.

"I had to swallow that pill. I had to be really honest and transparent with the team and organization," Anthony told reporters in December. "And also with Dame and CJ. We had multiple conversations leading up to me coming back here. Those conversations were very honest from both sides."

Anthony signed a one-year, $2.6 million contract with the Blazers in November, one year after initially joining the franchise.

Portland is back in action Sunday for a rematch with Golden State as the 10-time All-Star works to continue climbing the scoring list. Tip at the Chase Center is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV.