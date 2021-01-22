Jurickson Profar, Padres Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $21 Million Contract

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Jurickson Profar has reportedly re-signed with the San Diego Padres.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Profar agreed to a three-year, $21 million deal Friday. Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported Profar has two opt-outs in the deal.

Profar enjoyed a good 2020 season in San Diego, hitting a career-high .278 with seven home runs, 25 RBI and seven stolen bases in 56 games. He also posted a career-high .771 OPS and showcased his defensive versatility with time spent at second base (17 games) and in the outfield (39).

Per Jay Jaffe of FanGraphs, Profar was the "consensus No. 1 prospect in baseball" before the 2013 season, when he was just 20 years old.

He played 94 games for the Texas Rangers in 2012 and 2013, hitting .234 in the latter year over 85 contests. However, a shoulder injury forced him to miss the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

Profar took part in only 112 games over the 2016 and 2017 seasons as Ryan Rua and Delino DeShields got more playing time in the latter year. He got a chance to play full-time in 2018 and responded with 20 home runs, 77 RBI and a .254 average.

However, the Rangers traded Profar to the Oakland Athletics in December 2018. Profar was an Athletics regular in 2019, hitting another 20 homers but seeing his batting average fall to .218.

The A's then dealt Profar to San Diego, who benefitted from the 27-year-old's success as he helped his team reach the National League Division Series.

The Padres have gone all-in to win in 2021 coming off a playoff appearance last season. Profar's return comes after the team acquired Blake Snell, Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove to bolster the starting rotation.

Even though the Los Angeles Dodgers are the reigning World Series champions, the Padres have the talent to challenge them for the top spot in the NL West this season.