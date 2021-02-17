    Draymond Green out for Warriors vs. Heat with Ankle Injury

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2021

    Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    The Golden State Warriors announced forward Draymond Green will miss Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat with right ankle soreness.

    Mychal Mulder will start in his place.

    Green missed time at the start of the season with a strained muscle and was in and out of the lineup in 2019-20 on his way to just 43 games. He has not played more than 70 games since the 2016-17 campaign.

    The Michigan State product will forever be a Warriors legend for his critical role in their three championships. His versatility in small-ball lineups and defensive prowess took the pressure off many of his teammates as Golden State built one of the best teams in NBA history.

    While the Warriors are no longer the league's best team, Green is still a key part in what they do and is averaging 5.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

    Look for the combination of Mulder, Eric Paschall and Juan Toscano-Anderson to rotate in the frontcourt in Green's place.

