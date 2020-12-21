    Warriors News: Draymond Green Out vs. Nets, James Wiseman to Make Debut

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIDecember 21, 2020
    Alerted 37m ago in the B/R App

    Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts against the Los Angeles Lakers during an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will miss the team's season opener against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

    Green did not practice Saturday after sustaining a mild muscle strain in a scrimmage last week.

    Head coach Steve Kerr also told reporters that the team's No. 2 draft pick, center James Wiseman, will play Tuesday, but he did not say if the 19-year-old will get the start.

    Kerr did show confidence in the rookie over the weekend, telling reporters that Wiseman was the team's "long-term starting center" and he could even start Tuesday.

    Following Saturday's practice, Kerr said that Green, who appeared in 43 games last season and averaged 8.0 points, 6.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds, got an MRI after waking up with soreness in his foot following the scrimmage.

    The images came back clear and Kerr was "very confident" that Green would "be available pretty quickly":

    "I know Draymond's disappointed to not practice today and maybe not play Tuesday night. But he's also well aware it's a long season, 72 games. He's going to get right. He's going to be healthy and ready to roll when he is, and at that point there's a ton of basketball left, so we're being smart and Draymond understands the need to be so."

    According to ESPN's Nick Friedell, both Green and Wiseman missed time in training camp because of league protocols, but the team never announced the reasoning behind their absences.

