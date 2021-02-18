    Lakers' Dennis Schroder Out vs. Nets Due to NBA's Health and Safety Protocols

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder dribbles against the Detroit Pistons during an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder will miss his team's home game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, per Lakers reporter Mike Trudell.

    Wesley Matthews will start for Schroder, who has played in all 29 of the Lakers' games this season.

    Schroder previously dealt with a mild ankle sprain during the preseason, but the guard has been able to avoid absences for the majority of his NBA career. 

    Only once in the last six years has the point guard missed more than 10 games in a single season.

    Last season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Schroder averaged 18.9 points with 4.0 assists per game in 65 appearances, playing a key role in helping the squad reach the playoffs despite low expectations entering the year. He also finished second in voting for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award behind only Montrezl Harrell.

    Harrell and Schroder are now teammates after both joined the Lakers this offseason.

    Los Angeles acquired Schroder in a trade for Danny Green and a first-round pick that became Jaden McDaniels.

    The 27-year-old has provided solid scoring depth since joining the team, averaging 14.2 points per game in 29 appearances.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Lakers must now go further down the rotation with Alex Caruso likely getting extra minutes until Schroder is back to full strength.

