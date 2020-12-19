WWE SmackDown Fallout: Roman Reigns Dominates, Women Steal the Spotlight, More

1 of 3

Roman Reigns again stood tall to close out SmackDown on Friday night, burying Kevin Owens underneath tables, ladders and chairs as he further established himself as The Head of the Table on the blue brand.

It was an interesting development in that Reigns has dominated the feud for the most part. Anytime he and Owens have shared the ring, The Tribal Chief that has been the aggressor. Of course, he benefited from cousin Jey Uso's interference, leading to a big Samoan Drop through the table, but there was no denying Reigns got the best of KO on Friday.

Which raises the question: Does that suggest Owens will win the Universal Championship on Sunday night, staying true to WWE's 50-50 booking formula?

That would be a resounding "no."

Reigns is leaving TLC with his title reign intact, making the relatively one-sided nature of this feud that much more confusing. Other than Owens' outburst and beatdown of Uso, he has never once been portrayed as Reigns' equal or a Superstar even remotely likely to dethrone The Big Dog on pay-per-view.

The build has been excellent; the promo work even better. The intensity is there, the aggression, too, but it would have been nice to see Owens get one over on Reigns heading into the pay-per-view—if for no other reason than to suggest he has a little more than a snowball's chance in hell of winning.

Now the match will live and breathe off its ability to tell a story and get the audience to invest. If their previous work is any indication, that will not be a problem.

See their Royal Rumble 2017 match for proof positive.