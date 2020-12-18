    Tyler Shough, Oregon Upset No. 13 USC to Win Pac-12 Championship Game

    Oregon safety Jamal Hill (19) celebrates after a play during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game for the Pac-12 Conference championship against Southern California Friday, Dec 18, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    For the second consecutive year, the Oregon Ducks are Pac-12 champions after their 31-24 victory over the USC Trojans on Friday night. 

    The Ducks weren't originally supposed to play in the game but were named as a replacement on Monday when it was determined Washington would be unable to meet the necessary roster requirements because of COVID-19 concerns. 

    Oregon had a 3-2 record during the regular season, with consecutive losses in its previous two games against Oregon State and California. Head coach Mario Cristobal led his team to its best win of the season over previously undefeated USC. 

    The Ducks only had 244 yards of total offense, but they took full advantage of three Kedon Slovis interceptions. Two of those led to 14 Oregon points, while the third came late in the fourth quarter to stop a potential game-tying drive. 

    Tyler Shough threw two touchdown passes for the Ducks. They also racked up 136 rushing yards on 41 carries. 

    Notable Game Stats

    • Tyler Shough, QB (ORE): 8-of-15, 91 yards, 2 TD, INT
    • Travis Dye, RB (ORE): 11 carries, 55 yards; 3 receptions, 17 yards, TD
    • D.J. Johnson, WR (ORE): 2 receptions, 27 yards, TD
    • Kedon Slovis, QB (USC): 28-of-50, 320 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT
    • Bru McCoy, WR (USC): 6 receptions, 76 yards, TD
    • Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR (USC): 5 receptions, 74 yards, TD
    What's Next?

    Both teams will wait to see which bowl game they will be invited to. 

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

