James Harden Trade Reportedly Doesn't Interest Bucks After Giannis' New Contract

Reigning two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is reportedly not pushing for the Milwaukee Bucks to pursue a trade for disgruntled Houston Rockets guard James Harden.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Giannis played a role in acquiring guard Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans, as well as the pursuit of Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo and Atlanta Hawks forward Bogdan Bogdanovic.

All the aforementioned contributors were part of a list of players Giannis wanted the Bucks to consider pursuing. Harden is reportedly not on that list.

Giannis is in line to be the face of the franchise for many years to come after signing a five-year, $228 million supermax contract extension this week.

Harden, who is the reigning three-time NBA scoring champion and a one-time NBA MVP in his own right, has reportedly asked to be traded.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported last month that Harden rejected a contract extension offer that would have paid him $50 million per year. He reportedly asked the Rockets to trade him to the Brooklyn Nets so he could play alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Wojnarowski later reported that Harden was open to a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers and other contenders, as well.

Given the fact that Harden is under contract for at least two more seasons, the Rockets have yet to honor his trade request. He was late to training camp, but he has since reported and is preparing to start the 2020-21 season with Houston.

After finishing with the best record in the Eastern Conference in each of the past two seasons, the Bucks figure to be among the best teams in the conference again this season.

With Holiday joining a core of Giannis and Khris Middleton, Milwaukee is unquestionably one of a handful of contenders in the East along with the Nets, Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics.

Acquiring Harden would perhaps make the Bucks the clear favorite since they would have two of the top five scorers in the NBA based on last season's stats, although they would almost certainly have to part with Middleton in the deal, plus a lot more.

A duo of Giannis and Harden would be among the best in the NBA along with the Nets' Durant and Irving and the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but there is no telling how they would mesh.

For now, the Bucks may be content to keep Giannis in place as the clear go-to guy and surround him with a deep and diverse supporting cast.