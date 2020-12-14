Report: James Harden Intends 'To Be Professional' Amid Rockets Trade Request

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

James Harden finally made his debut at practice on Monday, and while he still is hoping for a trade, he will "be professional and engaged" for as long as he remains with the Houston Rockets, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski.

Harden missed the start of practice last week after he spent time in Atlanta and Las Vegas, eventually needing to present six negative tests for the coronavirus before he could rejoin the squad.

The eight-time All-Star is expected to play on Tuesday in the team's preseason opener against the San Antonio Spurs.

Harden, who began his quest for a trade by asking to join former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Kevin Durant and star Kyrie Irving with the Brooklyn Nets or join the Philadelphia 76ers, recently opened his list of preferred destinations to also include the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The Rockets won't part with their star unless they receive a young star and draft picks in return, and according to Shelburne and Wojnarowski, they aren't thrilled with offers they've received from Philadelphia, and any deal between Brooklyn and Houston would involve a third team, but "there's no indication" that such a move has gained steam.

Harden can opt out of his contract after the 2021-22 season.

John Wall, who joined the Rockets in anticipation of playing his first NBA games in two seasons in the deal that sent Russell Westbrook to Washington, told reporters Sunday that he thought he and Harden "can be a heck of a combination," but Harden doesn't seem too concerned with the prospect of doing so.