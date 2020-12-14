James Harden to Play vs. Spurs amid Trade Rumors, Per Rockets HC Stephen Silas

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

James Harden is set to make his 2020 NBA preseason debut with the Houston Rockets on Tuesday against the San Antonio Spurs, head coach Stephen Silas told reporters Monday (via Kelly Iko of The Athletic).

The eight-time All-Star was late to report to the team and required six consecutive negative COVID-19 tests before he could be cleared to practice or play games. The Rockets have already played two preseason games, splitting two matchups with the Chicago Bulls.

Harden will be playing for Houston despite reportedly seeking a "fresh start" through a trade, per Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets are considered the two top destinations for the one-time MVP.

Despite his desire to be traded, Shelburne and Wojnarowski reported Harden will remain "professional and engaged" while he is with Houston.

This apparently includes participation in preseason games, a chance for the guard to feature on a team that has seen a lot of changes over the past few months.

Silas replaced Mike D'Antoni as the team's head coach, likely altering some strategies that have been in place for the last four years.

The Rockets added John Wall in a trade with the Washington Wizards, giving the organization its third different star point guard in as many years after Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook. DeMarcus Cousins could also add some much-needed size in the post if he can stay healthy.

Keeping Harden in the fold would be a significant boost for Houston as it tries to stay competitive in the Western Conference.