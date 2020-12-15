College Football Picks: Week 16 Predictions for Every Game

4 of 7

No. 10 Georgia (7-2), Idle

The Bulldogs are awaiting their bowl matchup.

Sun Belt Championship Game: No. 17 Louisiana (9-1) at No. 9 Coastal Carolina (11-0), 3:30 p.m. ET

Coastal Carolina handed Louisiana its only loss of the season, so the Ragin' Cajuns will be out for revenge. They've had an extra week to prepare for this highly efficient offense, too. But do you want to pick against the Chanticleers? They continually find ways to win, whether it's via a late score or defensive stand. Fatigue is a real concern—especially on defense—but Coastal Carolina can ride its offense to a league title.

Prediction: Coastal Carolina 38, Louisiana 34

Big 12 Championship Game: No. 12 Oklahoma (7-2) vs. No. 8 Iowa State (8-2), Noon ET

Iowa State edged Oklahoma 37-30 on Oct. 3. The Cyclones, however, hosted that contest and have performed better at home. They always play the Sooners close and should again, but Oklahoma has quietly put together a terrific defensive stretch, ceding 78 points in the last five games. That improvement combined with running back Rhamondre Stevenson's availability this time around makes OU the favorite.

Prediction: Oklahoma 34, Iowa State 27

Purdue (2-4) at No. 7 Indiana (6-1), 7:30 p.m. ET Friday

Purdue and Indiana will play for the Old Oaken Bucket. The Boilermakers have dropped four straight games, converting only 35.8 percent of their third-down attempts during the slide. The Indiana defense should feast on the inability to extend drives, as it has allowed a 36.7 third-down success rate (32nd in the nation) and just 19.4 points per game (20th).

Prediction: Indiana 27, Purdue 17

AAC Championship Game: No. 20 Tulsa (6-1) at No. 6 Cincinnati (8-0), 8 p.m. ET

Two outstanding defenses will take the field at Nippert Stadium, so the question is whether the offenses are comparable. Cincinnati's primary edge is quarterback Desmond Ridder, who's rushed for 526 yards and 11 touchdowns. Tulsa's Zach Smith, conversely, is a typical drop-back passer, and the Golden Hurricane have managed only four yards per carry.

Prediction: Cincinnati 27, Tulsa 17