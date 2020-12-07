1 Trail Blazers Player Tested Positive for COVID-19, Says HC Terry Stotts

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts told reporters Monday that one member of the roster tested positive for COVID-19.

General manager Neil Olshey confirmed Sunday three people within the organization were flagged for positive tests, which required a temporary shutdown of team facilities.

Stotts acknowledged how the closure further condenses Portland's window to fully prepare for the upcoming season: "Losing two practice days in what was already a short preparation time has an impact."

The Blazers have four preseason games, the first of which is Friday against the Sacramento Kings.

The player in question will presumably be out for the team's entire preseason slate and could be a doubt for the regular-season opener Dec. 23 against the Utah Jazz.

Under the NBA's updated COVID-19 health and safety protocols, a positive test requires a player to be away from the team for a minimum of 12 days, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps. There's a period of at least 10 days beginning with the test of the onset of symptoms in which the player can't train. Upon clearing that step, there's another two-day period of individual workouts before he's cleared to return to his team.

The Blazers aren't the only NBA team that had their preseason adversely impacted as the Toronto Raptors announced they had three positive results from the testing done before the start of training camp.