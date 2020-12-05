WWE SmackDown Ratings Up with Reigns and Uso vs. Owens and Otis Main Event

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown, headlined by Roman Reigns and Jey Uso against Kevin Owens and Otis, saw its ratings rise compared to last week.

According to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown averaged 2.028 million viewers during its two-hour broadcast on Fox, which was up from last week's 1.987 million viewers in the overnight ratings.

After Reigns addressed Owens in a promo earlier in the night and agreed to put the Universal Championship on the line against him at TLC, they took part in a tag match to close the show.

KO and Otis won by disqualification when Reigns entered the ring and put Owens in the guillotine choke despite not being the legal man. After the bout, Reigns and Uso both unloaded on Owens with steel chairs in the middle of the ring.

Reigns had Jey hit Owens with a splash off the top rope, but The Tribal Chief then began hitting Uso with a steel chair as well to teach him a lesson about staying in line.

SmackDown also paid tribute to the late Pat Patterson, who died earlier in the week. Notably, a six-man tag team match was held in his honor, pitting Big E, Daniel Bryan and Rey Mysterio against Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The match involved all current and former intercontinental champions. Patterson was the inaugural IC champ, and the intercontinental title belt he held was on display at ringside.

The babyface team won the match before each member got to hit their finisher on Ziggler, who attempted to attack them afterward.

Also on the show, King Corbin introduced two new associates in former Forgotten Sons members Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler, who helped him win his match against Murphy by counteracting the Mysterio family.

Plus, Natalya upset Bayley after Bayley was preoccupied with Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women's champion Sasha Banks had a war of words with Carmella before accepting her challenge for a title match at TLC.

