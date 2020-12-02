Every NFL Team's Shopping List for 2021 Offseason

0 of 32

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

It's that time of year again, folks. With Black Friday in the rearview, the mad dash to complete holiday shopping is upon us. While NFL teams aren't quite in the same boat—free agency is still several months away—you can bet front offices around the league are busy putting their 2021 lists together.

Not every team can afford to get itself that perfect gift, of course, but every roster has holes that need to be filled through free agency and the draft.

Here, you'll find a look at each team's biggest offseason needs, based on factors such as past production, team health and the presence of aging players or those with expiring contracts. While salary-cap figures for the 2021 offseason aren't available, we'll also take a look at each team's projected cap situation, according to Spotrac.

We'll be looking specifically at roster needs, so while teams such as the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars will require new coaches and front-office personnel, those won't be addressed here.

With roughly a quarter left in the 2020 season, here's an early look at each team's shopping list for 2021.