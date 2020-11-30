    Texans' Will Fuller V Suspended 6 Games for Violation of NFL's PED Policy

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 30, 2020
    Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
    Duane Burleson/Associated Press

    Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V announced Monday on his Instagram page that he has been suspended for six games for violating the league's performance-enhancing substances policy by taking what he said was prescribed medication he thought was permissible.

    He wrote the following message:

    "Earlier this year, I sought treatment from a medical professional who prescribed medication that he believed to be permitted under the NFLs drug policy. As it turns out, my trust in this professional was misplaced because this medication was NOT a permitted substance under the NFL Policy on Performance Enhancing Substances.

    "As a result of this mistake, I have been suspended for six games for taking this prohibited medication. I want to sincerely apologize to the Texans organization and all of my fans for this mistake. I am looking forward to putting this all behind me and returning better than ever in 2021.

    "Thank you, Will."

    Since Houston has only five games remaining, this means the Notre Dame product will be sidelined until the 2021 campaign.

    Fuller appeared in each of his team's first 11 contests and tallied 53 catches for 879 yards and eight touchdowns. He was in the middle of a breakout campaign and was on track for his first 1,000-yard season of his career prior to this suspension.

    The 26-year-old was Houston's leading receiver this season and emerged as a go-to target with DeAndre Hopkins no longer on the roster. He also just turned heads on Thanksgiving with six catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns during a win over the Detroit Lions.

    With Fuller suspended, look for Brandin Cooks to be Deshaun Watson's top option for the rest of the season. He has 52 catches for 719 yards and three touchdowns.

    The Texans are 4-7 on the year, but they've won three of their last four games and have bounced back some after firing head coach Bill O'Brien.

    They are scheduled to face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, but maintaining their recent momentum will be a far more daunting task without Fuller on the field.

